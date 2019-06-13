Home

Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 253-1651
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Ollie Lee Robbins Obituary
Ollie Lee Robbins
01/03/1943 - 06/10/2019
Ollie Lee Robbins, 76, of Daytona Beach, FL, went to her eternal rest on June 10, 2019. Ollie was born on January 3, 1943 in Savannah, GA to the late Silver Lee Rogers and the late Roosevelt Robbins. She loved fishing, dancing and spending time with her family. She really loved cooking! After retiring as a Nursing Home Housekeeper she became a homemaker. Public viewing will be Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the chapel at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home from 11am until 12pm, after which the service will begin at 12 noon in the chapel. Those cherishing her memories include; her companion, Clifford Mastiller; sons, Ronnie Robbins and Charles Thompson; daughters, Terri Hendrieth, Debra Thompson, Alice L. Robbins, and Valerie Thompson; brothers, Robert Brown, Lamont Maddox, Papa Maddox and Clinton Maddox; sisters, Bobbie Brown, Gail Daniels, Shelia Brown, Brenda Maddox and Wanda Maddox; 13 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends. Arrangements and professional services entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019
