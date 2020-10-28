1/1
Ollie Milne
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ollie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ollie Milne
Feb. 9, 1924 - Oct. 23, 2020
Ollie Milne, age 96, of Port Orange, slipped away peacefully to join her husband, family and friends in heaven on OCTOBER 23, surrounded by her four children. She was born in Springfield, Georgia February 9, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell J. Milne Sr., and granddaughter Wendy Foley. Ollie is survived by her four children, Patricia Stegall (Calvin), Kay Bishop (Rex), Clifford Taylor Jr.(Debra), Glorie Morrison; Stepson Russell Milne, Jr. (Carol); sisters Truman Williams and Nellie Branham; grandchildren Alicia Thomas, Tracy Bishop, Kristy Center (Kevin), Summer Morrison (Chris), and several great grandchildren. Because of the virus, a celebration of her life will be scheduled in early April and announced at that time. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Cremation Services. Online condolences may be sent to www.Baldwincremation.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
620 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 333-9017
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved