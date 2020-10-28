Ollie Milne
Feb. 9, 1924 - Oct. 23, 2020
Ollie Milne, age 96, of Port Orange, slipped away peacefully to join her husband, family and friends in heaven on OCTOBER 23, surrounded by her four children. She was born in Springfield, Georgia February 9, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell J. Milne Sr., and granddaughter Wendy Foley. Ollie is survived by her four children, Patricia Stegall (Calvin), Kay Bishop (Rex), Clifford Taylor Jr.(Debra), Glorie Morrison; Stepson Russell Milne, Jr. (Carol); sisters Truman Williams and Nellie Branham; grandchildren Alicia Thomas, Tracy Bishop, Kristy Center (Kevin), Summer Morrison (Chris), and several great grandchildren. Because of the virus, a celebration of her life will be scheduled in early April and announced at that time. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Cremation Services. Online condolences may be sent to www.Baldwincremation.com
