Omar L. Larson
May 9, 1933 - September 9, 2019
Omar, 86, of New Smyrna Beach, FL passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home.
Omar was born in Clarkfield, Minnesota and grew up in Granite Falls, Minnesota. He was a terrific athlete in high school. He played football, basketball and ran track, which he continued in his later years by winning many medals in the New Smyrna senior games. Omar served in the United States Army and was awarded the national Defense service medal and the Korean service ribbon having served in active duty during the Korean War. As the saying goes, "Jack of all trades, master of none", which led him to a variety of successful business adventures in Minnesota, Wisconsin and finally in New Smyrna Beach Florida, as the owner of Manny's Pizza Beachside. He was, however, a master of kindness, generosity, compassion, and thoughtfulness. Omar will be greatly missed by his son Timothy Larson, daughter Thora (Richard) Gatrost, his five grandchildren: granddaughter Laura (Adam) Boyd, grandsons Omar (Stacey) McKnight, Bradley Larson, Ryan Larson and Taylor (Nicole) Larson and finally his five great-grandchildren: Molleana Boyd, Ryleigh Boyd, Tyler McKnight, Trent McKnight and Haley McKnight as well as many family and friends. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 2 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home located at 1 N. Causeway, New Smyrna Beach. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM p.m. immediately following visitation. The family invites everyone who wants to share memories of Omar to go to Manny's pizza located at 3318 S. Atlantic Ave. New Smyrna Beach immediately following the service from 3PM to 5 PM. Interment will be at a later date in Hayward, Wisconsin."
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019