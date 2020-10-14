1/
Ome May Hopes Gordon Titus
1924 - 2020
Ome May Hopes Gordon Titus
May 31, 1924 - October 5, 2020
Iona (Ome) Titus died early Monday morning, October 5, 2020, in her Snaggy Mountain summer home, with her daughter and son by her side. Iona was born in Amsterdam, New York, and moved to Daytona Beach with her sisters, a brother, and Mother when she was twelve. She is the daughter of Helen and Bill Hopes and had three sisters and two brothers. She and her first husband, Aaron Gordon, owned and operated a small credit clothing store, Daytona Clothing Company, from 1935 to 1972. Iona married her second husband, Bob Titus, in 1974. In 1981, she bought a small summer house on top of Snaggy Mountain in Boone, North Carolina. This became her summer home from May to October for the next thirty-nine years. She lived five years in Watermann Village, Mt. Dora, Florida, before returning to the Daytona Beach area where she lived in the Aberdeen 55+ community on Clyde Morris Boulevard during the winters. A Celebration of Life will be held at her home on October 24, from 1 to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or to the Alzheimer's Association.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
