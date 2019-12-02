|
Opal Green
June 8, 1926 - November 27, 2019
Opal Lucas Green, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on November 27th, 2019. She was born in Thomasville, North Carolina to Sadie and Blaine Lucas. After living in Thomasville and Chocowinity, North Carolina, Opal moved with her four children to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. There she began working for the U. S. Postal Service from which she ultimately retired. After retirement, she moved back to North Carolina and met and married Charlie Green in 1991, who predeceased her. They relocated to Arkansas for a few years and then settled in New Smyrna Beach. Opal introduced Charlie to travel and the two of them enjoyed many years of cruises and train trips.
She played Mah Jongg and introduced many of her new Florida friends to the game. She and Charlie loved golf and belonged to the Preserve at Turnbull Bay. Opal was loved by many friends from all her years and was looked upon for her advice and support. She had a knack for fashion and her friends said she was a "fashion plate". Her family was the most important thing to her, and she loved them all dearly.
Opal was pre-deceased by one of her sons, Jeffrey Odell Myers and step daughter Carolyn Green Patton. Left to cherish her loving memory is her son Archie Reid Myers, Jr., wife Mitzi; daughter Ellen Seuberling, husband Mike; daughter Kristy Milholin, husband Don; step-son Mike Green, wife Kay. Grandchildren included John, Jane, Jake, Julie, Jim, Jeremy, Amanda, Carrie, Nathan, Grayson, Ava, Aurora and several great-grandchildren.
A service will be held in the Chapel at Halifax Health Hospice Care Center, 4140 South Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater, Florida on Wednesday December 4, from 2:30 TO 4:30PM, followed by a reception at Florida Road House Grill, 4170 South Ridgewood Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made to your choice of any of Opal's favorite charities:
•Out of the Garden Project, PO Box 4331, Greensboro, NC 27404 (www.Outofthegardenproject.org);
•Farmhouse Cats (checks payable to "Ellen Seuberling for Farmhouse Cats" – PO Box 212 Oak Hill, Fl 32759;
•Halifax Health Hospice Care Center – Edgewater location. Online: Halifax Health Donation Portal.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019