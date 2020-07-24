Orville O. Fulkerson, Jr.

01/12/1943 - 12/19/2019

Orville O. Fulkerson, Jr., 76, of Ormond Beach, passed away December 19, 2019. Born in Appalachia, VA, he was the son of Mable G. Wilburn and Orville O. Fulkerson, Sr. He graduated from Seabreeze High School in 1961 and was a member of The Marching 100.

He was a member of Ormond Beach Life Saving Corps, 1961. A graduate of Stetson University, he worked in the theme park industry.

He was a proud U.S. Marine and a Veteran of Vietnam. He was awarded a Purple Heart Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V", Presidential Unit Commendation Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation (Gallantry Cross Medal Color With Palm) and (Civil Actions Medal, First Class Color With Palm), USMC Expert Rifle Badge.

In recent years, Orville, with his own money, memorialized his fellow Marines killed in action on RVN Hill 881S on April 30, 1967 in Vietnam. He placed a bronze plaque of 47 names on a granite monument in San Antonio, TX near the current Veterans Memorial Bronze Sculpture.

He is survived by his daughter, Dayna Fulkerson and her husband Germán Gomez Espáriz of Madrid, Spain; as well as his brother David Fulkerson and his wife Sally of Port Orange, FL.; as well as nieces and nephews: Julie Fulkerson, Eric Fulkerson (Sally), Aaron Fulkerson, Susanne Gaddis (David) , Jennifer Wells (Brian), Steve Gaddis (Lisa),and Katie Gaddis.

Services with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery to be held spring 2021.



