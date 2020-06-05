Rev. Oscar Cuthbert Poole
04/29/30 - 05/31/2020
Rev. Oscar Cuthbert Poole
Colonel Oscar Cuthbert Poole, age 90, of Ellijay, GA, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Oscar was born on April 29, 1930 in New Smyrna Beach, FL, to his late parents, Oscar Marie and Sallie Jeanette Cain Poole. Oscar was a member of Gates Chapel United Methodist Church and was a retired Methodist minister and founder/president of La Vie Ministries. He was internationally known and recognized in his trademark yellow suit and high-top Uncle Sam hat, as a successful restauranteur/co-owner of Poole's BBQ in East Ellijay, GA.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 outside of Poole's BBQ restaurant followed by a private family interment at East Ellijay Baptist Church Cemetery.
Oscar is survived by his wife of 70 years, Edna Shock Poole, 4 Sons (Daughters- in-laws): Keith Poole - Riverdale, GA, Darvin (Melanie) Poole - Fairmount, GA, Gregory (Cynthia) Poole - Hoover, AL, Michael (Denise) Poole - Rockwall, TX: 8 grandchildren (spouses): Crystal (Marty) Miller, Brittany (Stephen) Jeter, Jordan Poole, Caleb Poole, Coleman Poole, Sarah (Preston) Cox, Stephanie (James) Drumm, David (Savannah) Poole; 4 Great Grandchildren: Connor Browning, Andrew, Alice and Austin Jeter; and Sisters: Jeanette Emery and Wynelle (Willie) Smith, both of New Smyrna Beach, FL. Oscar is predeceased by his sister Shirley Gardiner.
No public visitation will be held at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in honor of Oscar to: Heart 2 Heart Ministries for Him, P.O. Box 957, Cumming, GA 30028. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.loganfuneralhome.com. Logan Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.