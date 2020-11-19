1/1
Oscar Leon (Big O) Riddle
Oscar Leon Riddle (BIG O)
November 17, 2020
Funeral Services for Oscar Leon Riddle (BIG O), 85, Mobile, AL, who gained his wings on November 17 in Daytona Beach, FL, will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2700 South Ridgewood Ave., South Daytona, FL 32119 at 2:00 PM. Calling service hours will be from 5:30 – 7:00PM today (Fri. Nov. 20) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. He attended college in Mobile, AL then served in the Air Force. Oscar moved to West Palm Beach, FL and eventually he moved to Daytona Beach in the late 70's. There he became an Entrepreneur where he opened his restaurant, Big O's Place, known for the Big O Burger! Big O is known for his amazing parties and being good to whoever he came in contact with. He leaves to cherish his memory; care takers, Jestine Robotham (Webster); children, Bridgette Riddle- Harris (Glenn), Lakeisha Riddle-Byrd (Sean), Krystal Riddle, Katrenia Riddle, Justin Riddle, Antwuan Wyatt, Marquis Walden, Precious Ross; Granddaughter/daughter, Natasha LeJe Riddle (Galvin); God son, Bernie Key; Special nieces Zsamina Coleman, Cynthia Clemmons, Tobither Clarkson (Carol); Special Granddaughter, Stacy Taylor; 19 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, Special Sisters n law, Sharon, Janet, Lisa, Loretta, special sisters and brothers, the Elam and Roland family, a host of nieces and nephews. Masks are required at all services.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
