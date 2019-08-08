|
|
Ossie Mae Jones
May 9, 1925 - August 1, 2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Ossie Mae Jones, 94, Daytona Bch, who passed on August 1, 2019, will be 2 PM, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Eld. Raynard Brant, Pastor, delivering the main eulogy. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Aug 9) with a Wake Service from 6-7 PM at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 12:30 PM until service time at the funeral home on Saturday. Mrs. Jones was born in Daytona Bch on May 9, 1925 to the late Alexander and Sally Long. She attended Campbell Street High School. She was a faithful member of the House of God Church, Inc. Keith Dominion, for over 70 years where she served as a deaconess and on the usher board. She was employed as a daycare worker at the Marjorie Haney Nursery for over 35 years and house keep for the Haney Family. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, swimming, taking care of her cats and dogs, and playing her tambourine at church. She was preceded in death by her husband: Willie Jones; 2 sisters, Jennie Lee Brown, Annie Pearl O'Berry; and her grandparents who raised her, the late Rev. Henry and Mary Carswell. She is survived by 2 daughters: Ophelia Jones Roundtree, and Norma Jackson (Raymond); 2 sons: Charles Brown (Linda), and Vincent Brown; a special nephew: Robert Lee, and a host of sorrowing relatives, nieces, nephews and friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019