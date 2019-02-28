|
|
Dr. Oswald Perry Bronson, Sr.
07/19/1927 - 02/17/2019
A renowned educator, visionary administrator, well-respected theologian, and celebrated community leader, Dr. Oswald Perry Bronson, Sr. led a life dedicated to service. His charismatic essence and warm embrace for all humanity continues to be recounted by his family, friends, former students, mentees, and colleagues who shared in his 91 years of life.
The son of Uriah Perry and Flora Hollinshed Bronson, Dr. Oswald Perry Bronson was born in Sanford, Florida, on July 19, 1927. He and his only sibling, Bishop Audrey Flora Bronson, D.Min. experienced grief and learned the value of resilience very early in their lives following the untimely death of their mother when Dr. Bronson was only 4 years old. It was his father who continued to instill Christian commitment, love for family, and service to others and those values remained the hallmarks of his life. Dr. Bronson's dedication to academic scholarship began with his own educational pursuits. He completed his elementary preparation (grades 1 through 5) at Bronson High School (DeLand, FL), and attended Crooms Academy High School (Sanford, FL) for grades 6 through 12. In 1950, he earned the Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science from Bethune-Cookman College (now University)(Daytona Beach, FL) and shortly, thereafter, was diagnosed with tuberculosis. He won his battle with the disease largely due to the medical professionals assigned to his care and the frequent visits from a collegemate, Helen Carolyn Williams, whom he wedded on June 8, 1952. After making a full recovery, Dr. Bronson persisted with his scholarly pursuits and went on to complete studies for the Bachelor of Divinity degree at Gammon Theological Seminary (Atlanta, GA) in 1959. In 1965, he earned the Doctor of Philosophy degree in Religious and Higher Education from Northwestern University (Evanston, IL). From an early age, Dr. Bronson enjoyed religious study and seized every opportunity to share his Christian faith with others. He began formal ministry while a student at Bethune-Cookman and for 16 years pastored several churches in the Florida, Georgia, and Illinois Conferences of The United Methodist Church. Dr. Bronson was a co-founder of The Sanctuary Church of the Open Door in Philadelphia, PA. where his sister, Bishop Audrey F. Bronson, D. Min., now serves as Senior Pastor. Dr. Bronson established his reputation in academia first by serving as a lecturer and teacher in numerous mission schools, clinics, pastoral institutes and leadership training schools. He advanced from Director of Field Education at the Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC) in 1964 to becoming Vice President in 1966. Dr. Bronson ended his ITC career as President in 1975. At ITC, he was responsible for expanding the number of denominational affiliations the seminary houses as part of its mission to foster ecumenical fellowship. After completing his tenure at ITC, in 1975, Dr. Bronson accepted an appointment to serve as the fourth President of his alma mater, Bethune-Cookman University, a position he held for 29 years. A former student during the founder's (Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune) tenure as President Emeritus, Dr. Bronson adopted her spirit of servant leadership, and when the opportunity came to take the helm of the institution, he worked tirelessly to advance Dr. Bethune's mission to educate the whole person. Dr. Bronson also ensured more young African-American young adults had access to quality education. Under his leadership, the university's enrollment grew from 1,520 students to 2,794, the endowment increased from $1 million to $28 million, and the operation budget went from $6.2 million to $51.4 million. Major fields of study at the institution increased from 12 to 37. In addition, seven continuing education centers for students began operating throughout the state of Florida. Dr. Bronson also spearheaded investments in faculty development, student achievement and retention while maintaining accreditation by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the Florida State Board of Education, and The University Senate of The United Methodist Church Board of Higher Education. The institution also added new accreditations in the Nursing and the Teacher Education programs under Dr. Bronson's leadership. After Dr. Bronson's retirement he was sought out by Edward Waters College (Jacksonville, FL) as Interim President where he served from 2005-2007. During his tenure at Edward Waters, he restored trust and increased academic integrity to ensure the institution's continued growth. His ability to re-engage stakeholders of the college led to him being deemed a "Turnaround President." Dr. Bronson was on the forefront of civic engagement throughout his entire life. As a leader who espoused the values of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, he marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and championed causes for equality and justice. Much of his life's work is memorialized in the book, "Chief Servant Leader: The Life and Leadership of Dr. Oswald P. Bronson, Sr., President of Bethune Cookman." The recipient of numerous distinguished service awards and honors, Dr. Bronson was appointed to the President's Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities by former President of the United States William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton. Other awards included: Keys to the cities of Orlando, Ormond Beach, Lakeland, St. Petersburg, Jacksonville and Ft. Lauderdale; the Alumni Award from Gammon Theological Seminary; Total Family Alumni Award from Bethune-Cookman; Distinguished Asbury Award from the United Methodist Church; Lifetime Achievement Award from Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity, Incorporated, and Years of Service Award from the Volusia County Police Chiefs and Sheriffs. Dr. Bronson also served on a number of advisory and trustee boards for national organizations including the Florida Association of Colleges and Universities, the National Association of Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO), and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). Dr. Bronson was a member of Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church (Daytona Beach, Florida), Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (Boule). Dr. Bronson was married to Helen Carolyn Williams Bronson for 67 years and together they impacted the lives of thousands of people in the communities in which they lived and served throughout the country. To tens of thousands of people all across the United States, Dr. Bronson was regarded as a friend because he embraced everyone with whom he came in contact as "Friends." In fact, a signature phrase in his formal and informal greeting was "My Friends, My Friends." And, at the very mention of those words, people became impassioned with gratitude for the authenticity of his delivery. Dr. Bronson will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. His memory will be cherished by his wife, Helen Williams Bronson, former curator of the Mary McLeod Bethune Foundation at Bethune-Cookman; three children: Josephine "Bunny" Bronson, Flora Bronson Stitt, Oswald "Chip" Bronson Jr.; five grandsons: Warnell" Johnny" Vickers, Jr. , USMC Captain Noel Steven Stitt, Joseph Christopher Stitt, James Michael Petty, Jr., and William Perry Stitt ; three great grandchildren: Amynah Michelle Tolbert, Amira Joy Vickers, and Christina Cherie Vickers; his sister, Dr. Audrey F. Bronson, D.Min., and a host of relatives and friends who will mourn his passing. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Mary McLeod Bethune Performing Arts Center, Bethune-Cookman University, 698 W. International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. A memorial service and public viewing will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. in the Getrude Hotchkiss Heyn Memorial Chapel, Bethune-Cookman University, 640 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. The following services will be held before the memorial: The Links, Inc. (5:00 p.m.), Sigma Pi Phi (Boulé) (5:30 p.m.), and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.(6:00 p.m.) An additional public viewing will be held on March 2, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. in the Atrium of the Mary McLeod Bethune Performing Arts Center, Bethune-Cookman University, 698 W. International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
