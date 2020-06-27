Otis Stearns StiglerJanuary 18, 1934 - June 2, 2020Otis Stearns Stigler, age 86, of Ormond Beach, Florida, died on June 2, 2020. Born January 18, 1934, in Dayton Beach, Florida, he was the son of the late Daytona Beach City Commissioner Barritt M. Stigler and Frances B. Stigler. Otis was a respected Lt. Col. Air Force pilot flying B-24s, B-47s, C-124s, C-130s and C-141s. The C-130 far and away being his favorite. He would often say, "You've got to be tough to fly the heavies." From – 0 to FL42.0 From – 100 to 300 baggage drills From – 2000 to 7000 flight hours From – VFR to IFR From – Small arms fire to artillery From – Good landings to bad ones From – Mildly pissed off to highly pissed off From – Engine Failure to Cockpit Fire From – Departure to Landing. After retiring from the Air Force following the Vietnam War, he worked for many years with the State of Florida Veterans Job Service helping veterans find employment. In his spare time, he enjoyed his cabin in the Smoky Mountains, being engaged in politics, and spending time with his family – especially his five grandchildren. Otis is survived by his two sons, Steven Douglas Stigler and Dwight Dean Stigler; along with five grandchildren; Kristen, Ashley, Jonathan, Caleb and Samuel Stigler. Otis was predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years, Lois Arlene Stigler in 2017, and his beloved son Scott Stearns Stigler in 2000.