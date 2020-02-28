Home

Alavon Direct Cremation Service
Ottis Eugene "Big O" Robertson


1953 - 2020
Ottis Eugene "Big O" Robertson Obituary
Ottis Eugene "Big O" Robertson
August 10, 1954 - February 27, 2020
Ottis Eugene "Big O" Robertson, 66, born 8/10/1953, died 2/27/2020. Born in DeLand, Florida and a lifelong resident. Ottis graduated with the Class of '73 from DeLand High, where his friends gave him the name of Big O. He worked at BellSouth, Tarmac Concrete, and had his own business Robertson's Concrete Pumping. He loved sports and played on the Men's Softball League for many years. He always enjoyed hanging out with friends and having a good time. Ottis is survived by his son, Kyle O. Robertson. He is predeceased by his parents Frank and Della Robertson, siblings Frank Jr., LT, Jimmy, Doris, Barbara, Fannie, Patsy Messick, and Shirley Parker. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the near future. Donations may be made to Hospice Care Services or . Alavon Direct Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020
