Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-5373
Otto Seufer
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Otto Seufer
Otto Albert Seufer


1930 - 2019
Otto Albert Seufer Obituary
Otto Albert Seufer
02/22/2019
Otto Albert Seufer, 88, of Ormond Beach passed away February 22, 2019. He was born in New York City and honorably served in the US Air Force. Otto was a film editor, sound engineer and TV camera crew chief having worked in the telecommunications department at the United Nations until his retirement. He moved to Ormond Beach in 1993. His wife Helga predeceased him in 2017. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Nancy and Howard, grandchildren: Corinne and Matthew, and great-grandchildren: Kailey, Michael, Sophia, Nathan, and Cameron and his sister Evelyn Claus.. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 N Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Interment will follow in Cape Canaveral Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
