1/1
Overt Huston Short
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Overt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Overt Huston Short
Sep. 26, 1930 - Sep. 1, 2020
Overt Huston Short, 89, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home in Ormond Beach. He was born September 26, 1930 in Cave City, Kentucky to Connie and Alda (Humphrey) Short. Huston served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 28 years before retiring from the military and pursuing a career as a retirement community executive. He was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. Huston enjoyed gardening, travel and spending time with his four grandchildren, Carolina, Frederick, Isabella and Alica. Survivors include his son Johnathan Short of Atlanta, Georgia; his daughter Amanda Boerner-Kleindienst and son-in-law Michael Boerner-Kleindienst of Hamburg, Germany, and his four grandchildren, Carolina Short and Isabella Short of Atlanta Georgia, and Frederick Boerner-Kleindienst and Alica Boerner-Kleindienst of Hamburg, Germany. He is also survived by his brother David Short of Munfordville, Kentucky. Huston was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Jill Y. Short. A burial service will be held for Huston at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday, September 8th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Huston to the Special Operations Care Fund (SOC-F) at https://soc-f.org/donate. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Burial
11:00 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved