Overt Huston Short
Sep. 26, 1930 - Sep. 1, 2020
Overt Huston Short, 89, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home in Ormond Beach. He was born September 26, 1930 in Cave City, Kentucky to Connie and Alda (Humphrey) Short. Huston served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 28 years before retiring from the military and pursuing a career as a retirement community executive. He was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. Huston enjoyed gardening, travel and spending time with his four grandchildren, Carolina, Frederick, Isabella and Alica. Survivors include his son Johnathan Short of Atlanta, Georgia; his daughter Amanda Boerner-Kleindienst and son-in-law Michael Boerner-Kleindienst of Hamburg, Germany, and his four grandchildren, Carolina Short and Isabella Short of Atlanta Georgia, and Frederick Boerner-Kleindienst and Alica Boerner-Kleindienst of Hamburg, Germany. He is also survived by his brother David Short of Munfordville, Kentucky. Huston was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Jill Y. Short. A burial service will be held for Huston at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday, September 8th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Huston to the Special Operations Care Fund (SOC-F) at https://soc-f.org/donate
. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
.