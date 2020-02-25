Home

Lohman Funeral Home Deltona
1681 Providence Blvd
Deltona, FL 32725
(386) 860-5900
Ovidia Gonzalez-Valdez


1932 - 2020
Ovidia Gonzalez-Valdez Obituary
Ovidia Gonzalez-Valdez
Mar. 15, 1932 - Feb. 22, 2020
Ovidia Gonzalez-Valdez, 87, of Deltona passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 12:00, Lohman Funeral Home Deltona Chapel. Family will receive friends from 10:00am to 12:00. She was born on March 15, 1932 in San Juan, Dominican Republic to Eliceo and Alicia Gonzalez. Ovidia was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church family for over 50 years. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. Ovidia enjoyed volunteering her time serving the church in many activities. She was always concerned for the well fair of others. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Julio Santana; sons Roberto Tejeda-Gonzalez, Andres Tejeda-Gonzalez, Danilo Feliciano Tejeda-Gonzalez; daughters Gladys Tejeda-Gonzalez, Graciela Tejeda-Gonzalez; granddaughters Leiliz Lorenzo-Berroa, Berenice Lorenzo-Pichardo, Paulina Lorenzo, Meraris Perez; grandsons Alexander Perez, Antonio Modesto Paula, Michael Tejeda, Joel Tejeda, Omar Tejeda; 25 nieces and nephews. Please share a memory with the family through our on line guest book at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
