Pal Parker III
November 17, 2019
Pal Parker III, son of racing photographer Pal Parker Jr, passed away Sunday 11/17 after a prolonged illness. He leaves behind wife Susan; daughter Maggie and granddaughter of Spring Hill, Florida; stepson Jeff Silver and brother Russ of Waynesville, North Carolina, and father Pal; sisters Karen, Lisa, Julie and Brandye of Flagler Beach, Florida. Long-time residents of Waynesville, NC, Pal learned the family photography business receiving an Associate Degree in Photofinishing Management, later becoming a graphic designer. Pal was always generous, loved music, kayaking and telling jokes. Memorial 12/21, please contact family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019