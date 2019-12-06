|
|
Pal Parker III
May 2, 1957 - Nov 17, 2019
IN MEMORIUM
Pal Parker III, the eldest son of NASCAR photographer Pal Parker Jr. and wife Virginia "Ginnie" Parker was born May 2, 1957 in Daytona Beach, FL and passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 17, 2019. He was the grandson of pioneer Flagler Beach developers Pal and Irma Parker Sr.
Pal is survived by his wife Susan Parker, daughter Maggie Hare, granddaughter Emily Hare of Springhill, FL and step son Jeff Silver of Waynesville, NC. Pal was predeceased by his mother Ginnie Parker and survived by his father Pal Parker Jr., sisters Karen (Stephen) Bradley, Lisa (Kevin) Korbach, Julie Parker, Brandye Parker of Flagler Beach, FL; brother Russ (Patricia) Parker of Waynesville, NC; nieces Lauren Parker, Kimberly (Nikolas) Muriel, Sonja Bradley and uncle Robert "Bob" Parker.
A 1975 graduate of Tuscola High School in Waynesville, NC, Pal continued his education and earned a Degree in Photofinishing Management at Randolph Technical College. This led to a long career working for major corporations in the photographic industry. Later he began his own Graphic Design, Desktop Publishing & Sign Company in Waynesville. Pal continued in the Graphic Design industry after returning to Florida.
Pal loved spending time with his family, photography, music and dancing. He enjoyed camping and kayaking with his wife, daughter, family and friends. Always ready with a joke, Pal had a unique sense of humor and never met a stranger. Pal was one of Jehovah's Witnesses, a Memorial Service will be held December 21st at 1:30 pm for family and friends, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1970 Old Kings Road N., Palm Coast, FL, Building A.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019