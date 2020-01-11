|
|
Pamela Burgess Lukas
May 3, 1952 - November 30, 2019
Pamela Burgess Lukas passed away at home in Edgewater, Florida on November 30th, 2019. Pamela was born at the US Naval Base, San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 3, 1952. Her father, William Hillary Burgess, Sr. commanded warships in both the Atlantic and Pacific theatres in WWII. Her mother, born in Manteo North Carolina as Doris Dare Payne was a sailor as well and raced, single handing her own Moth Boat class vessel. Pamela also loved sailing and did so with her best friends, especially in New Smyrna. She was an accomplished travel agent in south Florida as well as the New Smyrna Beach area. She traveled the world and loved adventures. Her favorite stories were of the Greek Isles and its peoples. Her family's roots are in North Carolina where the outer banks were their playground and Pam visited often with many extended family members. Pam's immediate family lived in North Miami for twenty-five years until Pamela's parents moved to Edgewater in the late 1970's. Her brother Richard, USCG, Lt. (retired) was then stationed at USCG Station Ponce Inlet. She is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law William Hillary, Jr. and Kathleen Burgess, San Marcos, CA; Joseph Michael and Dr. Timothy (Honey) Shaw, Edgewater, FL; Richard Alan Burgess and wife, Christy Bartholomew, Edgewater, FL; Jeffery Peter and Shaun Burgess, Orange Park, FL. She has nine nieces and nephews, eleven grand nieces and nephews and many cousins. She had friends across the country and around the world. Her love for animals and the way they are treated is a beacon for anyone wishing to honor her passing. She would be happy for any donations of materials, food and especially funds that would be given to any animal shelter or like organization in her memory. There will a Celebration of Life for Pam on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Elks Lodge, 820 W. Park Ave., Edgewater Florida 32132. Snacks & beverages will be provided.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020