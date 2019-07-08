|
|
Pamela Gingras
08-08-1953 - 07-03-2019
Pamela Sue Gingras, 65 years old of Deland, FL passed away on Wednesday, July 3rd after a courageous battle with cancer.
A Memorial will be held on Friday, July 12th from 4-6 PM at Lohman Funeral Home in Deland, FL. (935 E. New York Ave. Deland, FL)
Pam was born on August 8, 1953 to Thomas and Bernice Frazier and grew up in Princeton, IA. She graduated from North Scott High School in 1971.
Pam was married to Frank Gingras, Jr. on June 15, 1975 and had two daughters, Michelle and Julie. Pam and Frank recently celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary. They resided in Port Orange for 31 years and the last 13 years in Deland, FL.
Pam loved spending time at ballfields and gymnastic meets watching her grandchildren. She had a passion for traveling, especially cruising with friends and family. She was a remarkable host to many family gatherings. She had a knack for scrapbooking, and we have loved her yearly personalized calendars at Christmas time. When not in Florida she enjoyed spending time at their river house in Princeton, Iowa watching the Mighty Mississippi River from her front porch. Pam had an amazing sense of humor that was contributed by her loving husband, Frank. Most of all we will remember her captivating smile and twinkle in her eyes.
Pam is survived by her husband Frank, daughters Michelle Gingras (Jen), Julie Bouchard (Brian), grandchildren Emma and Austin, mother Bernice Frazier, and brothers John Frazier, Bill Frazier (Doris), and Carl Frazier (Jan).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida at give.moffitt.org. Frank and family wish to thank all our family and friends for the prayers and love for "Our Pammy" during her valiant battle with cancer. Also, thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff at Moffitt Cancer Center and Mid Florida Cancer Center for treating Pam as family. She will be with us always.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 8 to July 9, 2019