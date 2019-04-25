|
Pamela Jean (Pam) Powell
04/23/2019
Her fight is over and all went well. She passed the test and she did well. Pamela Jean Powell, age 70, ended her journey Tuesday afternoon April 23, 2019 after a 20 year battle with cancer. She was a remarkable person, thinking of others before herself. Pam graduated from Hillsborough High School in Tampa in 1966. She also graduated from U.C.F. with honors as a speech pathologist. She was married for 48 years to James R. Powell (Jim), Jr. She is survived by a son J. Raymon Powell, III, two grandsons, Jacob and Austin Powell. She is also survived by a sister Margie Kaye Erwen of Seminole, FL. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jean Powell. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the Lankford Funeral Home in DeLand. Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in DeLand, followed by a graveside service at DeLand Memorial Gardens on Beresford Avenue in DeLand. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the very caring and attentive people at Halifax Health Hospice.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019