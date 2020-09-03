1/1
Pamela Lewis Taylor
1957 - 2020
Pamela Lewis Taylor
July 9, 1957 - August 25, 2020
On August 25, 2020 at 1 AM, Pamela Lewis Taylor passed away at the accomplished age of 63 at AdventHealth, Orange City, Florida. She is survived by her five children: Desaray Kennick, Jamie Kennick, Donnie Kennick, Juliainez Kennick and Jleein Kennick, and a loving husband, Ollie James Taylor. Viewing services will be held Friday, September 4th, 2020 from 6:00pm to 7:00PM in Deland at Unity Funeral Home, 105 W. New Hampshire Avenue. All are welcome to Grieve with the family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 5th at the same location. Afterwards, join the family for repast at 865 S. Alabama Ave., DeLand FL 32724. Pamela Lewis Taylor was a beautiful woman, loved and respected by many. She had a giving heart and a wonderful Warm spirit. She believed in the promise of resurrection whole heartedly; until that time, she will be missed dearly. Rest well, Pamela.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Unity Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral service
Unity Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
