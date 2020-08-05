1/1
Pasquale "Pat" LaValle
Pasquale "Pat" LaValle
8/17/1927 - 8/3/2020
The family of Pat LaValle would like to offer our heart-felt gratitude to family and friends for the many gifts of kindness shown to us during his illness. We were blessed to have this warm, loving, generous man with us for 92 years. He leaves this earthly home for one so very much better! A Scholarship has been formed in Pat's name for the Junior Golf Academy at Hidden Lakes Golf Course. Thank you all and may God shine His blessings on you.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
