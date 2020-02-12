|
Pasty Everlee Phillips Dyal
February 10, 2020
Patsy Phillips Dyal, 88 of South Daytona, FL passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020. She was born in Augusta, Georgia to J.B. and Sara Phillips in 1931. In 1933, she moved with her parents to Daytona Beach, Florida. She was a graduate of Mainland High School class of 1949, where she was the drum major, senior class secretary and chaplain of the Honor Society. She graduated from St. Vincent's Nursing School in Jacksonville, Florida in 1952, where she received her degree in nursing. After receiving her degree, she worked at Halifax Memorial Hospital in Daytona Beach. In 1953, she married C.J. "Jack" Dyal at FBC Daytona Beach. After marriage, she worked at Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio, Texas and at Alachua General Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. Patsy worked side by side with her husband at their family business, Dyal's Pharmacy, in Daytona Beach. Patsy faithfully served as the Director of the Infant Nursery for 40 years at FBC. Patsy always enjoyed planning the annual "Dyal" family vacation where wonderful memories were made by all. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jack Dyal, and children, Susan Dyal of Jacksonville, Nancy Bell (Dennis) of Oviedo, Jackie Patenaude (Brian) of South Daytona and James Dyal (Tina) of Middleburg. Four grandchildren, Ryan Bell, Laura Fuller, Jared Dyal, Nathan Patenaude and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces and nephew, Patricia Pilinko, Cheryl Tahran, Carol Watson and Robert Dyal. The most important things to Patsy were her faith, family and friends. She is remembered as a beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am, Saturday February 15, 2020. At Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1423 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am in the Chapel. Burial will follow at Daytona Memorial Park.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020