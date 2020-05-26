Pat Ollinger
May 1, 2020
Pat Ollinger, 82, of Ormond Beach passed away Friday May 1, 2020. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday June 3rd at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Phil Egitto as celebrant. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.Haigh-Black.com
May 1, 2020
Pat Ollinger, 82, of Ormond Beach passed away Friday May 1, 2020. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday June 3rd at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Phil Egitto as celebrant. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.Haigh-Black.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.