Pat Ollinger
Pat Ollinger
May 1, 2020
Pat Ollinger, 82, of Ormond Beach passed away Friday May 1, 2020. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday June 3rd at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Phil Egitto as celebrant. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.Haigh-Black.com



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
