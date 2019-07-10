|
Patricia A. Brosche
October 22, 1941 - July 7, 2019
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Patricia A. Brosche, 77, of Palm Coast, FL, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019, will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held before mass in the memorial room from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Patricia was born on October 22, 1941 in New York, NY to Patrick and Sarah O'Malley. She attended Cathedral High School and graduated from St. Vincent's School of Nursing. Patricia married Albert Brosche on August 13, 1966. In 1970, she moved with her family to Houston, Texas, where she worked as a school nurse in both intermediate and high school levels. After retiring in 1999, Pat moved to this area in 2000. Patricia is survived by her husband of 53 years, Albert Brosche of Palm Coast, FL; daughters, Eileen Rozic of Portland, OR, Krystine Wegmann of Houston, TX, Alison Terrell of Ennis, MT; grandsons, Gavin, Aidan, Jacob; brothers, John O'Malley of St. Augustine, FL, Frank O'Malley of New York, NY; sisters, Eileen O'Malley of New York, NY and Dr. Grace Dickinson of Southampton, NY. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com. The family of Mrs. Brosche entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019