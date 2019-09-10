Home

Patricia A. (Patty) Charles

September 5, 2019
Patricia A. (Patty) Charles, 64, a local resident since 1979, passed away on September 5 after a long battle with cancer. Patty retired from the US Postal Service here in Daytona Beach after 37 years of service. Patty had a special affinity for the beach, was a loyal and caring friend to many and fought a courageous battle with her disease. Patty leaves one sister, Pamela Horvath, of Daytona Beach. At her request, there will be no services. Donations to the Halifax Humane Society in Patty's name would be greatly appreciated

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019
