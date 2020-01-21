|
Patricia A. Dees
12/30/1932 - 01/17/2020
Patricia A. Dees, 87, of Daytona Beach, passed away at her home, with her daughters by her side, on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was one of fourteen children, born December 30, 1932, in Philippe, West Virginia to Grover and Dorothy Butcher. She moved to Daytona Beach in 1944, graduated from Mainland High School in 1950, and married the love of her life Robert L. Dees on June 3, 1951. Her parents, husband, brothers and sisters have predeceased her in death.
Surviving Patricia are her two daughters, Patsy Dees of So.Daytona and Robin (Thomas) Derr of New Smyrna Bch., four granddaughters, Jamie Ocasio, Melissa (Brian) Boan, Kayla (Alan) Mabry, and Kelly (Trevor) Hudson; six great-grandchildren, many nephews and nieces, and her long time friend, Benoit Parent.
Patricia entered real estate in 1962, and owned and operated Dees Realty, in Holly Hill. She was a member of the DB Area Board of Realtors , was selected as REALTOR of the Year in 1977 and was elected as Board President in 1980. She also served as a director and vice chairman for the March of Dimes. From 1982 to 1984 she served as a national director of the National Association of Realtors and again from 1986 to 1993.
Patricia, with her husband and close family and friends, enjoyed water-skiing, hunting, and deep-sea fishing. She loved line dancing, zumba, and travelling the world.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held February 22, 2020, between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 3108 So. Peninsula Dr., Daytona Bch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020