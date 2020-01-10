Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Ferro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Ferro


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Ferro Obituary
Patricia A. Ferro
Oct. 30, 1938 - Jan. 8, 2020
Mrs. Patricia A. Ferro passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Pat was born October 30, 1938 in Washington D.C. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Stephen A. Ferro, as well as her parents Joseph and Lorraine Bader.
She was a long-time parishioner at The Church of the Epiphany and served as a Eucharistic Minister. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 13th from 1-3 & 7-9 pm at Cardwell-Baggett & Summers Funeral Home; 301 Big Tree Road in South Daytona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14th at 11:00 am at The Church of the Epiphany, 201 Lafayette Street Port Orange. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pat's name to St. Jude Children Research Hospital- a cause near and dear to her for many decades. Arrangements are under the care of Cardwell-Baggettt & Summers Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.cardwellfuneral.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -