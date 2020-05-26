Patricia Ann Beck
1938 - 2020
Patricia Ann Beck
May 22, 1938 - May 20, 2020
Patricia Ann "Pat" Beck (81) of Ormond Beach, FL. passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a short illness. Pat was born in Brooklyn, New York to John and Loretta (Gaffney) Emmer. After graduating from Adelphi and Pilgrim State Universities in New York, Pat enjoyed an almost 50-year career in nursing. Her joy was in the lives she touched, the help she gave so willingly and the family who loved her so. Pat was predeceased by her husband John and her parents. She is survived by her brother Jack (Joan), her sons Chris (Christine), Glenn (Annie) and Gregg (Jeanie), her grandchildren Chrissy (Marshall), Katie (Vince), Spencer, Nick, Connie and great granddaughter Aubrey.
A family gathering is planned for the near future.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
