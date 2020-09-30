1/1
Patricia Ann Di "Pat" Nicola
1933 - 2020
Patricia Ann "Pat" Di Nicola
May 25, 1933 - Sep. 28, 2020
Patricia Ann "Pat" DiNicola, 87, Edgewater, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home. Pat was born in Chicago, IL and moved to the area in 1976 from her birthplace. She was sales manager for Cato Clothing Store, New Smyrna Beach before her retirement and an antique collector and dealer at the Oak Hill Flea Market. Pat was also a nanny and loving caregiver to several local families. Survivors include her husband, Francis P. "Fran" DiNicola; daughter, Patty Haber of Rotterdam, NY; seven grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and her three fur babies. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald C. Patwell in 1982 and son, Stephen Patwell in 1990. Graveside service will be 11 AM Monday, October 5, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VITAS Hospice, 2381 Mason Ave., Suite 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 or Edgewater Animal Shelter, 605 Mango Tree Dr., Edgewater, FL 32132.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory
433 North Ridgewood Avenue
Edgewater, FL 32132
(386) 428-6487
