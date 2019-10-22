|
Patricia "Patsy" Ann Durrance
Sep. 1, 1931 - Oct. 20, 2019
Patricia "Patsy" Ann Durrance, 88, of Flagler Beach, Florida, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Grand Villa of Deland. A Visitation will be held from 2-4pm on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 S. Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL. The Funeral Service will be held at 4pm also on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Church. She was born on September 1, 1931 in Naylor, Missouri and moved to the Flagler Beach area in 1966. Patsy retired from the Flagler County School Board after over 25 years. She was a Charter member of the Flagler County Historical Society and the Flagler Beach Historical Society. Patsy enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Survivors include her two daughters, Rebecca (Gary) Cowart of Seville, FL and Leona Arrington of Palm Coast, FL; three grandchildren, Tom (Allison) Cowart of Seville, FL, April (Roy) Courtney of Lincolnton, NC and Zane Arrington of Flagler Beach, FL and two great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Brittney Cowart of Seville, FL. Patsy was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas "Tommy" Durrance, her father, Harlan French, her mother and stepfather, Leona and Walter Knight and by her brother, Robert "Bobby" French. Memorial Donations may be made in Patsy's memory to Kindred Hospice, 1717 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Suite 130, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019