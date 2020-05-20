Patricia Ann Emerson

June 23, 1941 - May 7, 2020

Patricia Ann Emerson (née Mason) passed away in her Port Orange, Florida home on Thursday May 7, 2020. Born to Michael Steven Mason and Esteren Miller on June 23, 1941, Patricia was raised alongside four sisters and two brothers in the family home in Cape Vincent, New York. After receiving the sacraments of initiation at the historic St. Vincent of Paul Catholic Church in Cape Vincent, NY, Patricia remained faithful in the Roman Catholic Faith from attending Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Port Orange, FL to fondly remembering her aunt, a professed nun, Sister Adelaide. Patricia met the love of her life Robert "Bobby" Charles Emerson (1934 - 2018) in her youth and married him on July 1, 1959, which began a 58 year marriage. After moving south to Daytona Beach, FL, Patricia began a career at the Circuit Court for Volusia County as Deputy Clerk of Court. Upon her retirement, Patricia was able to spend more time at her and Bobby's little slice of heaven, their house on the St. John's River in Astor, FL. While Patricia loved fishing on the dock with her husband Bobby, she was even more masterful in frying-up the day's catches –– especially their favorite, largemouth bass. Their St. John's house, which they fondly called "the Camp," contained so many of Patricia's fondest memories: from Christmases and Birthdays, to family gatherings and setting personal fishing records. Her love for the Camp was rivaled only in her devotion to the Buffalo Bills, whose flag she proudly hung outside of her home each and every day. But the source of her love and her pride was found in her beloved family. Patricia and Bobby had three children: Tina (married to Danny Herring) of Quitman, GA, Bill of Port Orange, FL, and Robin (married to Michael Tapp) of Port Orange, FL. Patricia was blessed to have four grandchildren –– Lindsay (née Herring) of Quitman, GA, Bobby (married to Christie Herring) of Hubert, North Carolina; Natalie Emerson (fiancé: Alex Monteith of St. Petersburg/Clearwater, FL); Bryce Tapp of Port Orange, FL –– as well as two beautiful, great grandchildren, Emmy and Jack of Quitman, GA. Patricia is survived by three siblings, Tom Mason of Edgewater, FL, and her beloved Corine Sizemore of Orchard Park, NY. No funeral service will be held.



