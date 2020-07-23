1/1
Patricia Ann Franklin
Patricia Ann Franklin
July 18, 2020
The Home Going Celebration will be 2pm Saturday, July 25, 2020 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. Bishop Eugene Collier, Officiant. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery, 1645 Euclid Ave., DeLand, FL. Visitation hours are 4-7pm Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Unity Memorial Chapel. Mrs. Franklin is survived by her husband, Victor Franklin, Sr.; father, Dea. Freddie Williams (Alfreda); daughters, Kimberly Frazier, Shayondra Thomas, Lydia Roberson, Elizabeth Salter, Keisha Knight preceded her; sons, Victor, Franklin, Jr. and Victor Underwood; brothers, Frazier, Larry and Anthony Williams; sisters, Ruthie Starkes and Teresa Williams; father-in-law, Jimmie Franklin; brothers-in-law, Warren Franklin and Ollie James Taylor, Jr; sister-in-law, Valarie Franklin; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Please log on to ADJUnity.com for full obituary.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Unity Funeral Home
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Unity Funeral Home
JUL
25
Interment
Union Cemetery
