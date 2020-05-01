Patricia Ann Heisler

April 17, 2020

Patricia Ann Heisler, daughter of the late Albert and Shirley (Enright) Petell, passed away on April 17, 2020, at the age of 83 in South Daytona, Florida. Pinky, as she liked to be called later in life, suffered from Parkinson's Disease. Patricia was born in Pittsfield, MA and later moved to North Greenbush, NY where she raised her family. After working for 20 years at SUNY Administration Services for the State of New York, Patricia retired and relocated to Florida. Upon retirement, Patricia studied at the Edgar Cayce Institute for Intuitive Studies where she was trained as an expert Tarot Cards and Palm reader and Reiki healer. Patricia is survived by her children, Kim Straight DiLallo, Michele Ennis (Kerry), Scott Heisler (Lisa), Adam Heisler (Deirdre). Grandchildren Carissa Heisler Dixon, Arica Heisler Coursey, Travis Ennis, Kala Ennis, Alyssa Heisler Steele, Kirianna Heisler, Alexander Heisler, Nicholas Heisler, and 3 Great Grandchildren. Brother Robert Petell and sister Christine Petell Glazar. Predeceased by former husband Paul Heisler. Donations in her honor can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.



