Patricia Ann Miller
August 14, 2019
Patricia Ann Miller of New York, died at her home in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida on August 14, 2019 at the age of 86. She is survived by her husband for 65 years, Raymond E. Miller, her daughter Carol Miller of Port Orange, Florida, her son Glenn Miller and son-in-law Tim Miller of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; her son Mark Miller and daughter-in-law Leigh Ann Miller of McDonough, Georgia; her grandchildren Peyton Roach, Bailey Reid, Sydney Miller and Cole Miller and her great grandchildren Cash Roach and June Roach. She is also survived by her sister Karen Tedesco and her brother Raymond Tedesco, both of New York. She is preceded in death by her father and World War II veteran Raymond Tedesco, her mother Cora Schnitzer and her sister Florence Mazzochi. A viewing is scheduled for Monday, August 19 at 10:00 a.m. at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 Nova Rd., Ormond Beach, FL. A graveside service will follow at 1:00PM at Volusia Memorial Park, 550 N. Nova Rd., Ormond Beach, FL. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Patricia Miller's life. For online condolences go to: www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
