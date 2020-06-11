Patricia Ann ReedOctober 11, 1959 - June 7, 2020Funeral Services for Ms. Patricia Ann Reed, 60, Holly Hill, who passed on June 7, 2020, will be 10AM Saturday, June 13, 2020, at New St. James Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Craig Robinson, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5PM – 7PM today (Fri. June 12, 2020 at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. and from 9:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Patricia Ann Reed was the first child of five children born to the late Nelson Lee Reed, Sr. and Lou Alice Blake. She was born on October 11, 1959 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Patricia was a bachelorette that gave her all to her family, friends and anyone she came into contact with. She expressed a beautiful contagious spirit of love. She cared deeply for her relationship with her siblings and other family members. She never met a stranger, her heart was open to all. She greeted you with a smile and an encouraging word. Patricia attended Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida, and graduated in 1977. She worked and retired after 30 years of employment from Halifax Hospital. These past seven years she worked for WFF Facilities Services on the campus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. She loved singing Gods praises especially with her Mt. Carmel Choir family under the direction of Dr. Terence Culver. She is also known for her sharing her melodious voice as a soloist, singing all over her hometown and other cities. Patricia entered the golden gates of heaven on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Advent Health Medical Center, Daytona Beach Florida. As she continued to weaken her sister Paula asked her had she made peace with God and she said, "Yes, I've asked God to forgive me of any sins I've committed against him, and I've asked him to forgive anyone who has sinned against me... I JUST WANT TO SING IN THE HEAVENLY CHOIR". Survivors include two sisters, Denise Murphy (Isaac) and Paula R. Reed, Daytona Beach: two brothers, James Reed and Joseph Reed (Maxine), Daytona Beach. One Uncle, Andrew Blake, Sr. A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special Mother and best friend Mrs. Willie Mae Culver. As a "Homegirl" Pat touched numerous lives via her singing, employment, and volunteer community outreach...that resulted in a host of friends from all walks of life.