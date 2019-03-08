Home

Patricia Ann Schwartz

Patricia Ann Schwartz Obituary
Patricia Ann Schwartz
12/04/1931 - 02/28/2019
We regret to inform all those who loved our mom that she passed away in her sleep on February 28, 2019. Her peaceful ending came after 87 years of life filled with love an happiness. When asked how she lost 15 pounds in her 20's, she famously replied, "I switched from beer and peanuts to martinis and cigarettes". She loved collies and follies and sunny days on the beach. She taught us that you can't soar with the eagles in the morning if you hoot with the owls at night; but that the owls have way more fun. She leaves behind her sons David, Allen (Janet) and Lewis (Karla); 10 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Stephanie), Katherine Daigle (Andrew), Charles (Katherine), Rebecca, Amanda, Margaret (Jonah), Olivia, Alex, Anna and Henry; and 3 great grandchildren, Bennett, Silas Daigle and James. On the bright side, heaven just added a beautiful southern belle where her husband gets to welcome her with open arms. We love you mom.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
