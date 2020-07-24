Patricia Ann VeclotchJuly 28, 1942 - July 21, 2020Patricia Ann Veclotch of Palm Coast, entered into rest July 21, 2020. Miss Patricia was born in South Bend, Indiana to Chester and Florence Krawszyk on July 28, 1942. She met James Veclotch and they were happily married for 56 years. Patricia was a medical assistant for 20 years, mostly working in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Patricia and James were members of St Elizabeth Ann Seton where they served as Eucharistic Ministers. Miss Patricia was preceded in death by her father and mother, Chester and Florence Krawszyk. She is survived by her sisters, Roberta and Susan. Miss Patricia is further survived by her loving husband James Veclotch. "My Dearest Patricia Ann, you rest in my heart forever. J". Patricia was a loyal and kind woman who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A memorial Service will be held at St Elizabeth Ann Seton on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are made in the trust and care of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.