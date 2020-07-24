1/1
Patricia Ann Veclotch
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Veclotch
July 28, 1942 - July 21, 2020
Patricia Ann Veclotch of Palm Coast, entered into rest July 21, 2020. Miss Patricia was born in South Bend, Indiana to Chester and Florence Krawszyk on July 28, 1942. She met James Veclotch and they were happily married for 56 years. Patricia was a medical assistant for 20 years, mostly working in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Patricia and James were members of St Elizabeth Ann Seton where they served as Eucharistic Ministers. Miss Patricia was preceded in death by her father and mother, Chester and Florence Krawszyk. She is survived by her sisters, Roberta and Susan. Miss Patricia is further survived by her loving husband James Veclotch. "My Dearest Patricia Ann, you rest in my heart forever. J". Patricia was a loyal and kind woman who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A memorial Service will be held at St Elizabeth Ann Seton on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are made in the trust and care of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St Elizabeth Ann Seton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
3864395400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved