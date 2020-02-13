|
|
Patricia "Pat" Ann Wysocki
April 4, 1942 - Jan. 31, 2020
Patricia "Pat" Ann Wysocki, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 surrounded by family in Port Orange, Florida after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was born in Lansing, Michigan April 4, 1942 to Pete and Adelaide Moline. She was a homemaker, Cosmetologist and a teacher. For about 35 years she was a volunteer with the and The National Cosmetology Association (Look Good Feel Better program). While living in Michigan and in Florida. She donated her talents as a hair dresser to Halifax Hospice. She was given the honor of Volunteer of the year for Flagler and Volusia Counties. Pat loved to crochet kitchen hand towels and any crafting activity. All Holidays were special, with decorations for every occasion. She loved family traditions and we all treasure that now and will carry on in her honor. She married Stanley Wysocki , 1985 in Lansing, Michigan, They were married 34 years and they loved to travel and dance the polka. They were given guardianship of their Sewell grandchildren in 1996. They relocated with their grandchildren (Eric 15, Shauna 11 and Danny 10) to Port Orange, Florida in 2000 to be near Pat's Daughters (Sherry and Barbara). She is predeceased by her Step-daughter Denise Wysocki, Brother, Don Moline, niece Angela Moline. She is survived by her devoted husband Stanley and 6 Children. Sherry Kilian(Casey) of Port Orange, FL, Barbara Frank(David) of DeLeon Springs, FL, Craig Stott(Lauri) of Grand Ledge, MI, Michael Wysocki of Laingsburg, MI, Michele Betz(Gene)of Holt, MI, Brian Wysocki(Jean) of Howell, MI, and 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 8:30a.m. on Monday, February 17 ,2020 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church ,4675 S Clyde Morris Blvd. Port Orange, Florida. Reception following service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Halifax Hospice, hovf.org or The , thelookgoodfeelbetter.org.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020