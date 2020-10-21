Patricia C. HartmanSep. 17, 1923 - Oct. 14, 2020Patricia Clara Ivey (Phipps) Hartman passed away on October 14, 2020 in Lakeland, FL. She was born September 17, 1923 in Great Yarmouth, England to Frederick Herbert George Phipps and Catherine Clare Louise (Palmer) Phipps. On December 8, 1944 in Cambridge England, she married Alvin Junior Hartman, a serviceman in the Army Air Corps. They were married for 74 years. As a "war bride", she and her infant daughter came to the United States in February, 1946 on the Queen Mary to be reunited with their husband and father in Wadsworth, Ohio. A homemaker, she enjoyed as hobbies knitting, crocheting, gardening and reading. Ormond Beach, FL was her home for 22 years and Deland, FL was her home for 40 years until moving to Lakeland, FL in April 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; a granddaughter, Linda Moore; sisters Mollie, Shelagh, Valerie, and brother Keith. She is survived by daughter, Elaine Cunningham (Jim) Lakeland, FL; son, Barry Hartman (JoAnn) Astor, FL; 4 grandchildren; Kevin Cunningham, Fleming Island, FL, Tracie McLaughlin (Tim), Beaufort, NC; Lisa Houk, Lakeland, FL and Brian Hartman, Erwin, NC; 8 great-grandchildren; Brian, Elizabeth, Kylie, Paige, Conner, Emma, Mattie and Evie. A private graveside service has taken place. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to remember her, enjoy a cup of tea. "There's some corner of a foreign field that is forever England."