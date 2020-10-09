Patricia "Patty" Culler
Aug. 16, 1940 - Oct. 4, 2020
Patricia "Patty" Culler, 80, of Ormond Beach, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 with her family by her side. Pat was born August 16, 1940 in Daytona Beach to Roy and Rita (Hansard) Ryals. In 1945 the family relocated to Palo Alto, CA where she attended grammar and Jr. high school. In 1954 the family returned to Daytona Beach. Pat graduated from Mainland High School in 1958 and went on to receive her Associate of Arts degree in 1960 from the first class to graduate from Daytona Beach Jr. College (Daytona State College). Upon receiving her degree, Pat went to work as a bookkeeper in the Charge Plan Dept. at Florida Bank & Trust as well as at Household Finance and then later hired by General Electric in 1963 as an Executive Secretary where she worked in the Apollo System Department, the same department responsible for sending the first man to land on the moon. In 1964 she met and married the love of her life, Lee Cunningham Culler. She later joined her husband to work at Cunningham Oil, the business they purchased in 1969 from Lee's uncle, Gary Cunningham. Pat served as a board member of St. Brendan's Elementary School and served as President of Parent/Teacher/Student Organization at Seabreeze High School. She was a member of the Junior League where she held office of Corresponding Secretary and Recording Secretary. Later, as a member of their Sustaining group, she served as chairman. Pat also served on the board of the Halifax Humane Society for more than 30 years and held the office of President from 1998-99. In 2016 she was awarded the inaugural Pat & Lee Culler Humanitarian Award. She was also recognized as the top fundraiser for the Annual Mutt Strutt from 2011 thru 2015. She enjoyed gardening, boating, golf and her pets. She also enjoyed many years at their house in the North Carolina Mountains. Patty and Lee loved traveling which took them all over the world. Most of all she enjoyed being with her beloved grandchildren who brought her much joy. Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Lee Cunningham Culler and is survived by her daughter, Stacy Cunningham Welch and her husband Matthew of Ormond Beach; two grandchildren, Natalee and Ryals Cunningham; her sister Donna Ryals Lemnouni (Sidi) and her cousin Dotti Middleton Holbrook (Randall). Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Pat's Service of Remembrance will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made in Patty's memory to Halifax Humane Society and/or their Emergency Fund. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman FH Ormond Beach. Condolences, words of comfort and memories for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
.