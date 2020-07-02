Patricia Dene Hanley-Alvord
October 21, 1936 - June 25, 2020
Patricia Dene Hanley-Alvord, 83, of Edgewater, Florida (known as "Pat" or "Patti") passed away in her home on June 25, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. It is with profound sorrow that we announce this loss of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a force of nature — loving, strong and fiercely independent.
Pat was born to Aldine and Thomas Sweeney on October 21, 1936 in Greenfield, Massachusetts and moved to Florida in second grade. She married her high school sweetheart, Alan Francis Hanley, in 1954 and they were blessed with four children. She was driven by a love of learning and desire to empower those around her. When her youngest started school in 1965, Pat also returned to school at Stetson University to earn her Bachelor's. She eventually went on to earn her Master's, all while raising four children.
As a social studies teacher at Mainland High School for 30 years and the Social Studies Department Chair, Pat touched the lives of thousands of students. Over the years, she was honored on several occasions with the recognition of Teacher of the Year as well as Social Studies Teacher of the Year.
Her lifelong love of dancing inspired her to become the founder of the Mainland High School Lady Buc Dance and Drill Team. When recently reflecting on her life, she said that some of her fondest memories were with the Lady Bucs. She was tough and disciplined with her students and she challenged everyone to be the best version of themselves. And in return, she showed up with a sense of presence and love that helped others see what she saw in them.
She married Paul Walter Alvord in 1991 and when they were not traveling, their home was filled with family, friends and their beloved dogs. After she retired in 1999, she remained connected with the community through different volunteer organizations.
Pat's passion for life was contagious. She was deeply connected with nature and loved being surrounded by the mountains on her annual visits to Montana.
Pat is survived by her loving husband Wally and her ever-faithful dog Kiki. She is also survived by her brother and wife Bill and Kathy Sweeney, her sister Ann Dragoo, her brother and wife Bob and Mary Sweeney; her daughter and wife Christin Hanley and Laurie Turp, her daughter and husband Maureen and Jerry
Mowry, her son and wife Tim and Crystal Hanley, her daughter and husband Donna and J.C. McKinney and her step-son and wife Ross and Bebhinn Alvord.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Mike and his wife Candy Driggers, Jack and his wife LaCosta Driggers, Lauren and her husband Peter Mandych, James McKinney, Sarah Hanley, Laura Hanley, Trey Jones, Nuala Alvord and Donavan Alvord. Pat was also a proud great-grandmother to Victor and Elena Driggers; plus 7 nieces and nephews, and countless "adopted daughters and sons".
She is predeceased by her parents, Aldine and Thomas Sweeney, Karen Dragoo, her niece and Larney Dragoo, her brother-in-law.
Anyone who knew Pat knows that she loved deeply and truly. She never met a stranger, and made friends wherever she went. She is dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A memorial page for Pat can be found at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial Donations may be made to the American Heart Association
or VITAS Healthcare.