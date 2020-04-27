|
Patricia Diane Hek
05/24/1952 - 04/20/2020
Patricia Diane Hek, Port Orange, FL, age 67, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Patsy, Pat or Patricia, depending on who was talking, moved to Daytona Beach in 1987 from Laurel, Maryland. She worked in the Government Relations Dept. at the Daytona Beach Chamber of Commerce, as well as NASCAR and TopBuild. Patsy was a friend to all who met her, a positive and upbeat person who was always ready to lend a helping hand.
Throughout her career in administrative and receptionist positions, Patsy was the perfect ambassador to welcome and assist visitors from the community and business professionals. And to her work associates and many friends, Patsy always could be relied upon to be helpful, caring, comforting ... and very fun to be with. She was the first one to volunteer her time to help others. Her joyful laughs will always be remembered! Being from Maryland, she would say "warsh" instead of "wash" and, although we all laughed about it, we loved it, and it was part of her. We can now fondly remember when we have to do the "warsh" – we can think of Patsy.
Patsy was a most dedicated Wife, Mom, Grandma (the grandkids called her Neenee, not Grandma), Friend -- and very passionate in the love of her grandchildren, family and friends. She loved to spend time in her swimming pool and just be with family and friends.
Her family would like to share a tribute written by her son, Brian;
Today, I lost a piece of myself. If you knew her then you loved her. Her smile radiated warmth and her laugh would fill the room. I was so blessed to have you as my mother and I will cherish our memories as a family. You were my best friend, and my world. I would openly admit I was a momma's boy because if she was your mother you would have been one too. I'm grateful my daughter was able to have had you in her life, as she will surely be a better human from it. I love you mom and a day won't go by that I don't dream about one more laugh with you. My world, my sun, my moon, but most importantly my mother.
Pat leaves behind her dear husband of 40 years, Wally Hek, her two sons, Jeremy and Brian; stepdaughter Angie White (William), as well as her beloved grandchildren: Brandon, Kayla, Nina and Logan; brother Tommy Quinn (Marcy), nieces Missy and Amanda, and many other aunts, uncles and cousins as well as her many, many friends from Maryland and Florida, from the jobs that she held, and the people she met along the way. There will definitely be a void for all of us, she will be missed.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020