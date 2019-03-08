Home

Patricia Durkin Obituary
Patricia Durkin
03/06/2019
Patricia Durkin, age 80, died peacefully on March 6, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Rose Paul. Pat was an avid reader, and in later years enriched the lives of youth through a children's reading program. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Wharton School of Business, Pat worked as a systems analyst. She is predeceased by her loving husband, John. Pat is survived by three brothers, two sisters, and many nieces and nephews. Pat was a member of the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, an accomplished bridge player, and a member of the Flagler Women's Club. Services will be private. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
