03/16/1938 - 04/14/2019
Mrs. Patricia Anne Warren Dwyer, age 81, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed April 14th in Blairsville, GA. She was born on March 16, 1938 to Charles and Helen Warren in Worcester, OH. She was a pilot, real estate agent, model, golfer and hospital volunteer. She traveled the world with her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Gerald Dwyer USAF & family. In 1983, her family settled down in Daytona Beach, FL. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, and her son, Lt. Robert BJ Dwyer. Surviving Mrs. Dwyer are her sister and brother-in-law, Claudia and Lanny Loyd of Bullhead City, AZ, daughters Linda Marie Patricks of Cocoa Beach and Carol Anne Dwyer of DeLand, son-in-law, Jeff Gasiewski of DeLand, and grandson, G. Dylan Dwyer of Sanford. Many friends, coworkers & neighbors in the Central Florida Area are saddened by her passing.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
