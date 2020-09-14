Patricia Felsher Hardee

Oct. 12, 1928 - Aug. 28, 2020

Patricia Felsher Hardee passed in her sleep at Brookdale Hermitage assisted living facility in Tallahassee, Fl. She was the oldest of three children born to Josephine and Arthur Richard Felsher in the Algiers section of New Orleans, Louisiana. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern State College of Louisiana in Natchitoches. She married Charles Jay Hardee Jr. over Labor Day in 1949 and moved to Tampa where she raised four children. They divorced in 1958. She taught many years at Tinker Elementary School on MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. She was an avid bridge and tennis player. In 1974 Hardee moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida, where she taught third grade and children with learning disabilities at Faulkner Street Elementary School until she retired in 1993. Hardee lived in New Smyrna till 2017 when she moved to the Brookdale facility in Tallahassee. During her years in New Smyrna she had many artist friends including Doris Leeper and Elsie Shaw. She helped support the founding of the Atlantic Center for the Arts. She was preceded in death by her brothers Robert Felsher and Richard Felsher. Her two youngest sons Michael Robert Hardee and William Franklin Hardee died of cancer in 2001 and 2017, respectively. She is survived by her daughter, Patty Hardee and husband Bill Freitag of Amissville, Virginia; her son Charles Hardee III of Tallahassee; and granddaughter Taylor Lee Hardee of Tampa.



