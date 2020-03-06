|
|
Patricia Gail Harrison
June 23, 1939 - Feb. 20, 2020
Patricia Kennedy Harrison (nee McNulty) of Palm Coast, FL, passed away on February 20, 2020 at age 80. She was born in Ayer, MA to Clifford E McNulty and Zelda K Daniels on June 23, 1939. Raised in Littleton, MA, Patricia was a 1957 graduate of Littleton High School, and went on to earn her BA in Home economics from "State College at Framingham" in 1961. T.F. Stewart Kennedy, Jr., of Acton, MA, kept the diamond ring sewn in his pocket until Patricia said "Yes!" and the two were married on June 30, 1962. Blessed with 51 years of marriage, they moved to Florida after Stewart's retirement from fifty years of service to the Acton Cemetery Department. He preceded her in death. Surviving are Patricia's husband of 4 years, David Harrison, of Palm Coast; three children: Karen Bewersdorff and husband, Frank of Westmoreland, NH; Kevin Kennedy and wife Robin, of Gardner MA; and Kimberly Runk and husband Patrick, of Palm Coast; and eight grandchildren.
Patricia taught Home Ec until she became a mother, was a 4-H leader for many years, and was active in her churches – Mt Calvary Lutheran in Acton, and Shepherd of the Coast in Pam Coast. She and Stewart cared for numerous foster babies over the years, and were awarded Family of the Year by President Reagan in 1982. Patricia enjoyed many years of homemaking, gardening, travel, and dancing… and we trust that through her baptism and faith and Jesus, she is now in the presence of Almighty God whose kingdom has no end!
Internment will be March 14 at Mt Hope Cemetery in Acton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Concordia Theological Seminary in Ft Wayne, Indiana.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020