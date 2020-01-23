|
Patricia Hamilton
01/12/1939 - 01/13/2020
Patricia A. Hamilton, 81 of Ormond Beach, Fl. passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Advent Hospital Ormond Beach.
Patricia was born in Atlanta, GA. on January 12, 1939 to the late Clint and Virginia Salters. Patricia graduated Mainland High School in 1957. She started her career at Grolier Books and later at Mitchell Noel Insurance broker. In 1971 she married her late husband Murray Knox Hamilton of 42 years and lived in Queens, New York for 12 years. Then while in New York she worked at Westinghouse and also raised a family. Patricia returned back to Ormond Beach, Fl in 1984 and began working for TJW Management in the Condo/Timeshare industry as a Resort Manager. Afterwards she retired and enjoyed a second home in the Smokey Mountains of North Carolina and their home away from home on the St. Johns River in Astor, Florida. She is survived by her children; Karee Budgen Wick, Long Beach, NY, Ray (Xioma) Budgen, Ormond Beach, FL, Michael (Linda) Hamilton, Sanford, FL, Michele Hamilton, Centerport, NY and Joanne Hamilton, Hicksville, NY. Patricia is survived by her 10 grandchildren; Keith and Kevin Wick, Kyle and Bryce Budgen, Sean, Kerri, Jamie and Kevin Hamilton, Nicole and Brett Wilmes. Also, Patricia leaves behind 8 Great Grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to; The Women's Alzheimer's Movement, 11440 San Vicente Blvd - Suite 301, Los Angeles, CA 90049.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020