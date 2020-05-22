Patricia Hart White

January 7, 1929 - May 17, 2020

Deland resident of 18 years, Patricia Hart White passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020. Pat, the eldest child of Lauren and Beulah (Fox) Hart, was born on January 7, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from Thomas M. Cooley High School and went on to earn her bachelor's and master's degrees at Wayne State University in Detroit. While in college, she met her husband of 65 years, Douglas White, longtime professor of Sociology at Henry Ford Community College in Dearborn, Michigan. Pat was the beloved Kindergarten teacher at Detroit's Coffey School until 1959. She was active as Board Member of the Detroit Metropolitan YWCA and with the local chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. In the 1980s, she often acted in Henry Ford Community College theater productions. She and Doug always enjoyed ballroom dancing and were longtime patrons of Michigan Opera Theatre. In 2002, the Whites relocated to DeLand. They continued to pursue their love of travel which began in 1955 with an extended six-week stay in Honolulu. They traveled often across the US and to Europe. Pat was an excellent listener who cared deeply about family and friends. She will be remembered for her charm and wonderful sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas White. Pat is survived by her brother Richard Hart of South Haven, Michigan, as well as her three children and two grandchildren: son Marcus and his partner Juliette of Lake Zurich, Illinois; son Gregory and his spouse Willa and daughter Veronica of Dallas, Texas; and daughter Andrea Lackemacher and her spouse Jim and son Dominick Palmer of Daytona Beach.



