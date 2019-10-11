|
|
Patricia Hartman Olson
October 3, 2019
Passed peacefully on October 3, 2019, surrounded by family and under the exceptional care of the Southeast Volusia Hospice Care Center. Born in Monroe, Louisiana, Patricia's family moved to Pittsburgh and shortly thereafter permanently settled in Ventnor, New Jersey. Pat is the youngest of her four siblings. In 1959 she married Richard Olson and they moved to Linwood, NJ where they raised their four children and lived for almost thirty five years. In 1993, Pat and Dick relocated to the Florida coast to enjoy their retirement. Pat was very active in her Hacienda Del Rio community in Edgewater, FL and enjoyed making her new and lasting friendships. Pat was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Red Hat Society. Both Pat and Dick took pleasure in volunteering at Bert Fish Hospital. In 2015, Pat's husband of over fifty six years passed away. Patricia is predeceased by her husband, Richard, brother Joseph Hartman, sisters Mary Louise Heard and Margaret Nilsen. Pat is survived by her loving and wonderful sister Elizabeth, of Henderson, NV, her four devoted children Jim and wife Yvonne, Jody and husband Liam Flannery, John and wife Jennifer, Richard and wife Lisa, step-son Rick and wife Betty Ann, as well her ten adored grandchildren; James and Emily Yvonne, Meghan and Evan, Jessica and Craig, William and Elisabeth, Erika and Bryan. In addition, a community of beloved neighbors and close friends, together, brought Patricia a joyous and love filled life. There will be a memorial service celebrating Pat's life where family and friends will share cherished memories, Sunday, October 27, 2019 (11:00 AM) at the Hacienda Del Rio Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate in Pat's memory to Halifax Southeast Volusia Hospice Care Center, 4140 South Ridgeview Ave., Edgewater, FL 32141.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019